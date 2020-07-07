Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Domestic agencies, the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei and budget carrier Vietjet Air worked with authorities in Taiwan (China) to bring more than 240 Vietnamese citizens home on July 7.

The passengers included those under 18 years old, elderly and sick people, workers with expired visas and labour contracts, stranded tourists and students who did not have accommodations due to dormitory closures.

Vietjet took all necessary measures to ensure security, safety, and hygiene on the flight.

After landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City, passengers underwent health checks and were then placed under quarantine.

Similar flights will be conducted in the near future to bring more Vietnamese citizens home amid the COVID-19 pandemic./.