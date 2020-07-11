Over 240 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Singapore
More than 240 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Singapore on a flight of Vietjet Air on July 11.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the country’s embassy in Singapore, Singaporean agencies and the budget carrier.
The passengers included children, the elderly, the ill, pregnant women, workers with expired visa and labour contracts and stranded tourists.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, disease prevention measures were carried out during the flight. After landing at Da Nang International Airport, crew members and all passengers had their body temperature checked and went under quarantine as regulated.
Under the Prime Minister’s direction, domestic authorities and Vietnam’s overseas representative offices are making plans to fly more Vietnamese citizens home, depending on the citizens’ need and the country’s quarantine capacity./.