The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs proposes a 332 billion VND plan to present gifts to revolution contributors on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

(Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to authorise the Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to submit a plan to present gifts to revolution contributors on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day to the State President for proposal.Under the plan, which will cost over 332 billion VND (14.2 million USD), gifts worth 400,000 VND (17.13 USD) each will be presented to heroic Vietnamese mothers, war invalids and sick soldiers who have lost 81 percent or more of their working capacity, those who took part in the war and lost 81 percent or more of their working capacity due to exposure to toxic chemicals during the war; and fallen soldiers’ next of kin who enjoy monthly daily living allowances.Meanwhile, gifts worth 200,000 VND (8.56 USD) each will be distributed to war invalids and sick soldiers who have lost 80 percent or less of their working capacity; veteran revolutionaries who lost 80 percent or less of their working capacity due to exposure to toxic chemicals during the war.-VNA