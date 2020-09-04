Over 350 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Japan
More than 350 Vietnamese citizens have returned home safely from Japan on a flight on September 3.
Outside of Cam Ranh International Airport (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – More than 350 Vietnamese citizens have returned home safely from Japan on a flight on September 3.
ThE flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities in conjunction with the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, Vietnam Airlines and Japanese authorities.
The passengers included children under 18 years old, pregnant women, the elderly, the sick, students who have finished their learning but lack accommodation due to dormitory closure, workers with expired labour contracts and those living in difficult circumstances.
Security, safety and disease prevention measures were seriously carried out during the flight.
Right after the plane landed at Cam Ranh International Airport in the central province of Khanh Hoa, all people on board received check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine sites in line with regulations./.