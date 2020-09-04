Society Free stay permit waivers extended until September 30 Foreigners who entered Vietnam from March 1 can have their temporary stay permits automatically extended for another month until September 30, the Immigration Department has announced.

Society National Day marked in Poland, Austria The Vietnamese Embassy in Poland held a ceremony in Warsaw on September 2 marking the 75th anniversary of National Day and the 70th anniversary of Vietnam – Poland diplomatic ties.

Society Over 7,000 aid packages presented to COVID-19-hit families The Saigon Children’s Charity organisation (Saigonchildren) said on September 3 that it has raised over 10 billion VND (434,000 USD) from domestic and foreign entities and individuals, equivalent to over 7,000 aid packages since April.

Society Vice President attends school inauguration ceremony in Vinh Long Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh attended a ceremony inaugurating Phan Van Dang secondary and high school in Tan An Luong commune, Vung Liem district, the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long on September 3.