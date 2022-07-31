Over 5,000 people walk for AO victims in HCM City(Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - More than 5,000 people joined a charity walk in support of agent orange (AO)/dioxin victims at Dam Sen Culture Park in Ho Chi Minh City on July 31.



The programme was jointly organised by the Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA)’s chapter in HCM City, the Vietnam Television and the Vietnam Communications Development JSC, on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of the dioxin disaster in Vietnam (August 10).



Addressing the event, Major General Tran Ngoc Tho, Chairman of VAVA’s chapter in HCM City, highlighted the significance of the programme which has been held for 14 years, saying it has contributed to the call for contributions of domestic and international organisations to easing pains of AO/dioxin victims and supporting them in stabilising their lives.

He said so far this year, the association has mobilised 9.6 billion VND (over 411,311 USD) for supporting 10,300 AO/dioxin victims in the locality.



The association will build a village worth about 100 billion VND (over 4.28 million USD) in Hoc Mon district in this year in order to give care, provide treatment and vocational training for AO victims, he said.



On the occasion, the organisers presented gifts to families of AO victims, and provided financial support and wheelchairs for AO victims with difficult circumstances./.