Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has confirmed the list of over 795,000 workers from more than 29,300 employers who are eligible for financial support in 62 out of 63 cities and provinces under the Government's Resolution 68/NQ-CP and the Prime Minister's Decision 23/QĐ-TTg on policies supporting employees and employers affected by COVID-19.



Of them, over 613,000 had their labour contracts suspended and more than 80,000 quit jobs to receive aid worth 1 million VND each while over 1,000 others were given professional training to continue with their jobs.



More than 613 units had to borrow loans to pay salary for over 45,800 workers who became unemployed due to the pandemic.



Other 151 units also proposed accessing loans to pay workers in the fields of transportation, aviation, tourism, lodging and sending Vietnamese workers abroad.

As of September 5, the VSS allowed 471 units with 87,237 COVID-19 hit workers to suspend payment to pension and death benefit funds in 47 out of 63 cities and provinces with a total amount of 588.3 billion VND (25.5 million USD)./.