Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Treasury raised over 18.39 trillion VND (795.6 million USD) worth of Government bonds via 16 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange in May, up 510 percent from last month.



Up to 70.3 percent of bidders won.



Interest rates of bonds increased on all maturities, ranging from 0.22 – 0.4 percent each year.



On the secondary G-bond market, the average trading volume surpassed 9.2 trillion VND per auction, up 32 percent month-on-month. Transacted volumes through repurchasing agreements (repos) accounted for 32.6 percent of the total trading volume.



The total outright purchases of G-bonds in the month hit over 1 billion valued at more than 124 trillion VND, up 94 percent in value month-on-month.



The total volume via repos reached over 558 million bonds, or more than 60.5 trillion VND, down 20.6 percent from the previous month.



Foreign investors made outright purchases of over 6.6 trillion VND, outright sales of more than 4.8 trillion VND, and no repos deals.



During the month, they bought bonds with a total value of over 1.8 trillion VND.



As of May 31, Government bonds worth over 1.13 quadrillion VND were listed on the HNX./.