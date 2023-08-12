Over 9.7 mln voters go to polls in Malaysia state elections
Hanoi (VNA) – Over 9.7 million voters went to the polls in the Malaysian states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on August 12 in the state elections.
They cast their ballots for the 245 legislative assembly members in each state.
During the two-week election campaign, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pledged to increase financial assistance to rice farmers, provide economic development aid, and create job opportunities.
In the six states that held elections, Anwar's ruling coalition secured a majority in three states. The remaining states were under the control of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
According to the analysts, the separate election results in the six states are not expected to directly impact the overall majority of the Government led by PM Anwar Ibrahim./.