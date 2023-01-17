Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi and participants at the Xuan Que Huong programme on January 15. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark organised a “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme on January 15 with the participation of more than 200 overseas Vietnamese, representatives of the Denmark-Vietnam Friendship Association and Danish friends as Tet (Lunar New Year), the biggest traditional festival for Vietnamese, is nearing.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Luong Thanh Nghi highly appreciated the contributions by the Vietnamese community in the north European country to the bilateral relations, expressing his delight that the overseas Vietnamese in Denmark have stayed united, supported one another, and integrated well into the host society.

The diplomat extended Lunar New Year greetings to all overseas Vietnamese, adding he hopes that the Vietnamese community in Denmark will continue to preserve the nation’s cultural identity and contribute to the national construction and development.



The Consulate General of Vietnam in Germany's Frankfurt am Main city on January 15 held a programme to welcome the Lunar New Year, with the participation of more than 1,000 people. Visitors to the event, including overseas Vietnamese and German, were impressed with the artistic performance and traditional dishes.



Addressing the event, Consul General Le Quang Long said the Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership has made remarkable progress in all fields of economy, politics, defence-security, labour, education and cooperative development, adding that a foundation for their relationship is the community of more than 200,000 Vietnamese who are integrating into the German society./.

