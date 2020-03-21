Overseas Vietnamese receive support in wake of COVID-19
Illustrative image (Photo: Reuters)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos has recommended Vietnamese citizens in the country not to panic and rush home as no cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Laos so far.
To prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, the Lao government has activated the highest preparedness level, using such measures as closing all schools, scrapping big gatherings, closing almost border gates with Vietnam and Thailand and suspending the majority of international flights, according to the embassy.
The embassy has also asked the community to keep a close watch on the developments of the epidemic.
In case of emergency, it is recommended to contact the embassy via hotlines 85620 96106775 or 85620 92546868, and the Vietnamese Consulate Generals in the country.
Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland has called on Vietnamese in the country to seriously observe regulations on COVID-19 combat set by local authorities.
The embassy contacted EUROASIA, an airline ticket company in Bern, and the firm said it is willing to provide information about flights to Vietnam via 0319719787 and 0792224228.
The Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the other international organisations in Geneva also set up working groups in charge of dealing with emergency incidents during the epidemic combat.
In Australia, the Vietnamese Students’ Association in New South Wales said after collecting information about the disease across the state, it will make plans to support Vietnamese students there.
The Vietnamese students will be connected with local authorities and schools, Vietnamese representative agencies, and media agencies of the two countries to get relevant information.
Vietnam has the fourth largest number of students in Australia, with 20,000 at present./.