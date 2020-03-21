Society German newspaper praises Vietnam’s proactive, resolute COVID-19 fight A German newspaper recently ran an article praising Vietnam’s prompt and resolute response to the COVID-19 as it is quickly spreading in many countries despite their numerous measures.

Society Religious events to be cancelled due to COVID-19 The Government Committee for Religious Affairs on March 20 asked religious organisations and worship places to suspend festivals, conferences and activities for large crowds.

Society Startup contest VietChallenge 2020 launched in Hanoi The fifth VietChallenge 2020 - the global entrepreneurship competition for Vietnamese, was launched at a virtual ceremony in Hanoi on March 21.

Society Lao Cai sets sights on boosting medicinal herb sector The mountainous northern province of Lao Cai hopes to almost double its medicinal herb growing area in the next 10 years, expecting to achieve a yearly output of more than 11,000 tonnes.