This Tet, Daniel Nguyen Hoai Tien, a young man born and bred in the US, returned to his homeland Vietnam. With a desire to take Vietnamese agricultural products out to the world, he began his business with love and pride for local goods. He works closely with farmers around the country, from the northern mountainous provinces of Dien Bien and Lao Cai down to the Mekong Delta, to realise his dream of taking unique agricultural products out to the world.

As for Kim Mi Huong, who devoted herself to her business investment in Vietnam and to boosting trade relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea, despite the many difficulties from COVID-19, this Tet will be an occasion for her to return to her homeland and encourage employees at her business to overcome the hardships from the pandemic.

Many flights have been organised to and from a number of countries thanks to the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies. This has met the need of many overseas Vietnamese to return home to welcome in the Lunar New Year.

Tet is Vietnam’s traditional holiday, celebrating the beginning of Spring. For many overseas Vietnamese, a traditional Tet family reunion is an integral part of their life./.

VNA