The annual flower exhibition is hosted by the UK’s Royal Horticultural Society and is considered the most prestigious event of its kind worldwide.

Huyen won the silver in the floral design category for her work entitled “Dance of Light”. Her design boasts a flame-inspired theme, utilising an array of purple and yellow flowers to create a natural light effect that shines on a flower lamp post.

In line with the show’s criteria, the design does not incorporate plastic, to promote sustainable and environmentally-friendly horticulture.

The show is taking place from May 23 to 27 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, with the participation of over 300 leading UK and international companies, gardens, and floral designers.

It features more than 100 garden and flower designs and 270 booths showcasing horticultural products, and attracts nearly 200,000 visitors./.

VNA