Society Students bag four medals at Int'l Chemistry Olympiad 2023 All four Vietnamese students claimed medals, including three golds and one silver, at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2023, the Ministry of Education and Training said on July 25.

Society Over 3.700 entries sent to writing contest on protecting Party’s ideological foundation Over 3,700 entries in the categories of magazine, newspaper, and radio/television/video clip had been sent to the 2023 writing contest on protecting the Party’s ideological foundation as of June 30, said member of the Standing Board and head of the Information and Education Commission under the Party Committee of the Central Agencies’ Bloc Nguyen Minh Chung.

Society State President meets reputable Vietnamese physicist in Vienna State President Vo Van Thuong on July 24 (local time) visited the family of Dr. Nguyen Duy Ha, a reputable Vietnamese physicist in Europe and the world, as part of his ongoing official visit to Austria.

Society Swine fever vaccines approved for nationwide use The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) on July 24 issued a document guiding the use of vaccines against African swine fever (ASF) nationwide.