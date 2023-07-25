Overseas Vietnamese youth pay respect to President Ho Chi Minh
A total of 120 young overseas Vietnamese (OVs) from across 17 countries and territories worldwide paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Kim Lien special national relic site in the late leader’s hometown in the central province of Nghe An’s Nam Dan district on July 25, as part of their Vietnam Summer Camp 2023.
At the memorial site – which is linked with the President’s family and childhood, the group pledged to unite as one and make contributions to the construction and defence of the homeland and the growth of the Vietnamese community.
Vu Thanh Huyen, deputy head of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese’s department of information and culture, stated that for the Vietnamese expatriate community, the late leader is a shining example of character and wisdom. Visiting his hometown will help broaden their understanding and knowledge of the Vietnamese culture, history and language.
The delegation in a group photo at the site (Photo: VNA)The summer camp, an annual event held by the committee, is scheduled to take place in 10 localities across Vietnam from July 18 to August 2. During the course, participants have a chance to visit and learn about the culture, history, and traditions of the country; participate in gratitude and memorial activities; have exchanges with local youngsters; and take part in voluntary youth programmes and competitions, among others.
First held in 2004, the camp has brought thousands of outstanding OV youth from 16-24 years old to visit their motherland./.