OVs in Thailand celebrate traditional Lunar New Year
Overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Thailand gathered at a programme hosted by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Khon Kaen province on January 29 to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival – the longest and biggest traditional holiday of Vietnam.
OVs in Thailand attend the programme. (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) –
In his speech at the event, Vietnamese Consul General Chu Duc Dung briefed guests on socio-economic development achievements of Vietnam, as well as the agency’s operation, especially activities to connect Vietnamese expats in the northeast region of Thailand with the homeland.
He spoke highly of the role played by OVs for the homeland’s development, affirming that they have been contributing to preserving Vietnam’s cultural identities and values through cultural and religious exchange activities in Thailand.
The Vietnamese community abroad is an indispensable part of and important resources for the homeland's development, he stressed, hoping that Vietnamese expats in Thailand will continue to further contribute to promoting the Vietnam – Thailand relationship.
Phanthep Saokosol, deputy governor of Khon Kaen province highlighted the fruitful development of the bilateral relations, saying that the two countries always support each other and closely cooperate at regional and international forums.
Relations of localities of the two nations have been strongly strengthened, he said, adding that Khon Kaen and central Da Nang city of Vietnam has set up a twinning relationship towards expanding economic, trade, investment, tourism, and culture cooperation.
During the programme, participants enjoyed Tet dishes together, and learned more about the meaning and role of rituals and traditional foods for Tet in Vietnam./.