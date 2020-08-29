Palestinian Ambassador hails Vietnam’s international missions
Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama highly evaluated Vietnam's contributions in its capacity as Chair of ASEAN in 2020 and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure, when attending a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Southeast Asian nation's National Day (September 2) in Hanoi on August 28.
Hanoi (VNA) – Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama highly evaluated Vietnam's contributions in its capacity as Chair of ASEAN in 2020 and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure, when attending a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Southeast Asian nation's National Day (September 2) in Hanoi on August 28.
Admirable achievements after nearly 35 years of Doi Moi (Renewal) that have transformed Vietnam into a regional spotlight are clear evidence of the right development policy, said Saadi Salama, who is currently head of the diplomatic corps in Hanoi.
The comprehensive and proactive integration has recorded Vietnam's imprint in the international arena, with its positive contributions to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world, he stated.
2020 is a memorable year, he went on, when the Vietnamese Government and people have joined hands in carrying out the dual goals of boosting economic development and effectively fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, which is highly appreciated internationally.
The ambassador also affirmed the willingness and determination to further develop friendship and multifaceted coordination between Vietnam and countries and organisations for a world of peace, equality, prosperity, cooperation and development./.
Admirable achievements after nearly 35 years of Doi Moi (Renewal) that have transformed Vietnam into a regional spotlight are clear evidence of the right development policy, said Saadi Salama, who is currently head of the diplomatic corps in Hanoi.
The comprehensive and proactive integration has recorded Vietnam's imprint in the international arena, with its positive contributions to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world, he stated.
2020 is a memorable year, he went on, when the Vietnamese Government and people have joined hands in carrying out the dual goals of boosting economic development and effectively fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, which is highly appreciated internationally.
The ambassador also affirmed the willingness and determination to further develop friendship and multifaceted coordination between Vietnam and countries and organisations for a world of peace, equality, prosperity, cooperation and development./.