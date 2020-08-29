Politics PM Abe Shinzo contributes greatly to Vietnam-Japan ties: Spokeswoman Vietnam appreciated Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo’s important contributions to the development of Vietnam-Japan relations for the sake of the two countries’ people and for peace, prosperity, cooperation and development in the region and the world, said the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics PM chairs ceremony marking 75th anniversary of National Day Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse chaired a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2) in Hanoi on August 28.

Politics Cambodia’s Royal Order posthumously presented to former Ambassador Cambodia’s Royal Order of Sahametrei-Mahasena (Grand Officer) was posthumously presented to former Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Ngo Dien during a ceremony held at the Cambodian Embassy in Hanoi on August 28.