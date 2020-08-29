- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has sent his warmest congratulations to the Vietnamese Government and people on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country’s National Day (September 2).In his message of congratulations, Antonio Guterres hailed Vietnam for being always a strong partner since its admission to the UN in 1977.The Vietnamese army has been joining the UN's peacekeeping activities and Vietnam’s leading role in fulfilling the Millennium Development Goals lays a solid foundation for the country to carry out the Sustainable Development Programme 2020, he said.Vision and aspiration of the Sustainable Development Goals will become more important than ever when the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN leader stressed.According to him, Vietnam has been making important contributions to supporting sustainable peace in its capacity as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC).The 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day is concurrent with the time when the country assumes the roles as ASEAN Chair and UNSC non-permanent member, reflecting its strong presence on the international arena, he added./.