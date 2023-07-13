Nemrut Bay ship of Panama (Photo: VNA)

Binh Thuan (VNA) – Rescue vessels of the Marine Services Joint Stock Company under the Saigon Tan Cang Corporation (Vietnam People’s Navy) on July 13 successfully rescued Nemrut Bay ship of Panama which has been stranded off the coast of the south-central province of Binh Thuan.

According to the Binh Thuan Port Authority, the rescue team is taking next steps to bring the ship to Vung Tau port.

The vessel was stranded on Britto shoal on June 21, about 10 nautical miles southeast of La Gi, while it was en route to the Vung Tau port in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau from the Philippines. It was transporting 25,510 tonnes of steel and containing approximately 852 tonnes of oil fuel when met the incident./.