Part of the panorama painting (Source: VNA)

- The panorama painting depicting the historical Dien Bien Phu battlefield at different times from late 1953 to May 7, 1954, is introduced to visitors at the Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum in the northern province of Dien Bien through QR scanning.It is featured in Vietnamese, English, and French.With a smartphone, visitors can easily scan the QR code and select contents in their preferred language to learn more about the painting.The activity aims to enhance the popularisation of the panorama painting, helping visitors, especially foreigners, who are seeking information about the painting.The artwork, featuring 4,500 characters, depicts the entire army going to battle, the opening combat at Him Lam hill, the A1 hill battle, and the triumph.The painting was done by about 30 painters drawing continuously and some occasionally. Most of the participating painters are young graduates from the Vietnam University of Fine Art./.