Parliamentary cooperation promotes Vietnam - Laos friendship: Top legislator
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (R) and her Lao counterpart Pany Yathotou (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam – Laos parliamentary collaboration, which has been unceasingly developed, helps boost the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has said.
Meeting with her Lao counterpart Pany Yathotou in Hanoi on January 9, the top legislator spoke highly of the efficiency of the conferences held by the two National Assemblies in the past time, and recommended similar events should be organised to enhance experience sharing between the two legislative bodies.
Sharing the same viewpoint, Pany Yathotou said that the two parliaments have played an important role in the implementation of high-level agreements between Vietnam and Laos in the past years.
She cited as an example parliamentary cooperation in supervising the handling of free migration along the shared borderline, expressing her belief that it has created favourable conditions and brought practical benefits to border residents.
Congratulating Vietnam on taking over the Chairmanship of the ASEAN in 2020 and of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), Pany Yathotou affirmed Laos always supports and works closely with Vietnam so that the country can fulfill its heavy responsibilities.
On the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet), the Lao top legislator wished that that the Vietnamese Party, State and people will reap further achievements, successfully carry out the resolution adopted at the 12th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and make good preparation for the upcoming congress.
Both leaders acknowledged the close coordination between the National Assemblies of Vietnam and Laos to commend organisations and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the traditional friendship between the two countries.
The Lao NA Chairwoman suggested that local People’s Councils should also be involved in the commendation work.
The two top legislators were unanimous in promoting experience sharing and developing the cooperative ties into a more practical and effective fashion.
As Laos is revising its customs laws, it hopes Vietnam will share experience in the work, Pany Yathotou said, adding the National Assemblies should also enhance supervision in mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, especially after the two Supreme People’s Procuracies signed an agreement in the field.
NA Chairwoman Ngan agreed with her Lao counterpart’s recommendation, saying she will discuss the matters with the Prime Minister, and direct competent agencies to send experts to help Laos with the revision of its customs law./.