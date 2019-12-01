Politics Vietnam, Romania tighten bilateral cooperation The Vietnam-Romania Friendship Association under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) held a get-together in Hanoi on November 30 by to mark the 101st Great Union Day of Romania (December 1).

Politics PM chairs cabinet meeting on building draft Solution 01 for 2020 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 29 chaired a meeting of the cabinet with representatives of various ministries on key tasks and measures to realise the socio – economic development plan and the State budget projection for 2020 (draft Solution 01).

Politics Deputy PM receives UN HIV/AIDS official Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Committee for AIDS, Drug and Prostitution Prevention and Control Vu Duc Dam hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 29 for Director of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Regional Support Team for Asia and the Pacific Eamonn Murphy.

Society Book collection “Ho Chi Minh with India” debuts in Hanoi A book collection entitled “Ho Chi Minh with India”, recently published in Vietnam and India, was introduced in Hanoi on November 29 in both Vietnamese and English.