Vietnamese leaders congratulate Laos on 44th National Day
Leaders of Vietnam on December 1 sent congratulations to their Lao counterparts on the 44th National Day of Laos (December 2).
Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of Vietnam on December 1 sent congratulations to their Lao counterparts on the 44th National Day of Laos (December 2).
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan offered congratulations to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith, Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and National Assembly Chairwoman Pany Yathotou.
In their messages, the Vietnamese leaders noted with satisfaction that over the last 44 years, under the LPRP’s clear-sighted leadership, and with the patriotism and revolutionary tradition, the Lao people have obtained enormous victories in national development and defence with ensured security, fast economic growth, and people’s unceasingly improved material and spiritual lives.
They wished the Lao people even greater achievements in implementing the resolution of the 10th National LPRP Congress and the eighth five-year socio-economic development plan for 2016-2020, and in building a peaceful, independent, democratic, unified and prosperous nation.
The leaders of Vietnam also hoped that Laos will successfully organise Party congresses at all levels towards the 11th National LPRP Congress, and successfully carry out national development strategies, especially the Development Strategy 2025 and Vision 2030.
Also on December 1, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh sent a similar message to Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith. Head of the CPV Central Committee’s External Relations Commission Hoang Binh Quan also extended congratulations to his Lao counterpart Sunthon Xayachack./.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan offered congratulations to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith, Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and National Assembly Chairwoman Pany Yathotou.
In their messages, the Vietnamese leaders noted with satisfaction that over the last 44 years, under the LPRP’s clear-sighted leadership, and with the patriotism and revolutionary tradition, the Lao people have obtained enormous victories in national development and defence with ensured security, fast economic growth, and people’s unceasingly improved material and spiritual lives.
They wished the Lao people even greater achievements in implementing the resolution of the 10th National LPRP Congress and the eighth five-year socio-economic development plan for 2016-2020, and in building a peaceful, independent, democratic, unified and prosperous nation.
The leaders of Vietnam also hoped that Laos will successfully organise Party congresses at all levels towards the 11th National LPRP Congress, and successfully carry out national development strategies, especially the Development Strategy 2025 and Vision 2030.
Also on December 1, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh sent a similar message to Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith. Head of the CPV Central Committee’s External Relations Commission Hoang Binh Quan also extended congratulations to his Lao counterpart Sunthon Xayachack./.