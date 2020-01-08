Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc welcomed Chairwoman of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Pany Yathotou during a reception in Hanoi on January 8, saying Vietnam always strives to support fraternal Lao people, including building the Lao NA House with quality and progress on schedule.



The PMs of the two countries also always create favourable conditions for Vietnamese and Lao students in the other country, he said, suggesting that the two legislatures should provide all possible support for joint projects in line with laws, as well as the effective implementation of high-level agreements between the two governments.



Vietnam hopes that Laos will further improve its business environment, the Government leader said and thanked Laos for working closely with Vietnam when it assumes the role of the ASEAN Chair 2020, the Chair of the 41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41), and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020 – 2021 tenure.



The host said Vietnam will also assist Laos in hosting important sub-regional mechanisms such as the Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam Development Triangle Area, the Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Summit, and the Ayeyawady - Chao Phraya - Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy in 2020 for the benefit of the two countries and the region.



Yathotou, for her part, wished that Vietnamese firms would enhance investment in Laos.



Laos is ready to help Vietnam fulfill its role as the ASEAN Chair and the Chair of AIPA 41, she said.



As 80 percent of the Lao NA House construction has been completed, she wished that the Vietnamese Government would ask contractor and units concerned to step up the work and ensure its quality and safety.



She wished that the Vietnamese Party, Government, NA and people would successfully realise the resolution adopted by the 12th National Party Congress, hold party congresses at all levels this year, towards the 13th National Party Congress in 2021./.

