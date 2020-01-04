Lao PM concludes Vietnam visit
Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith on January 4 concluded a visit to Vietnam to co-chair the 42nd meeting of the Inter-governmental Committee at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith on January 4 concluded a visit to Vietnam to co-chair the 42nd meeting of the Inter-governmental Committee at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Within the framework of the trip from January 2-4, the two PMs co-chaired the 42nd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-governmental Committee, and met press to publicise the results of the meeting.
They expressed their delight at the outcomes of the effective and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries over the past year.
The two sides agreed on cooperation orientations for 2020, with a focus on increasing pillar collaboration on politics, external affairs, defence, and security.
The two sides will continue to promote investment and trade between the two countries, striving to expand two-way trade by at least 10 percent in 2020.
They also agreed to enhance connectivity and supplementation between the two economies, especially in transport and energy, and sustainable use of water resources and other natural resources.
The two sides agreed to strengthen coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums like ASEAN, APEC, ASEM and Mekong cooperation forums.
After the meeting, the two PMs witnessed the signing ceremony for important cooperation documents, including the agreement on cooperation plan for 2020 between the governments of Vietnam and Laos, the minutes of the 42nd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-governmental Committee, the agreement on transfer of sentenced persons, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Vietnam’s Transport Ministry and the Lao Ministry of Public Works and Transport, and the agreement on education cooperation plan between the two education ministries./.