Society HCM City cooperates with Samsung Engineering in wastewater treatment Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on July 11 received Executive Vice President of Samsung Engineering Han Sang Deog to exchange measures to boost cooperation in wastewater treatment and environmental protection.

Society "Repatriation flight" case: 54 defendants brought to trial The People’s Court of Hanoi on July 11 opened the first-instance trial of 54 defendants involved in the "repatriation flight" case with different charges.

Society Summer camp for overseas young people kicks off in HCM City Sixty overseas Vietnamese young people from 14 foreign countries and territories have joined local youths in an annual summer camp which kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on July 11.

Society Public Security Ministry warns of online scams The Ministry of Public Security has warned of three common fraud groups in cyberspace in Vietnam - brand counterfeiting frauds, account hijacking and other forms of combined traps.