Party and State leader attends opening ceremony of ASEAN Summit
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong attended the opening ceremony of the 37th ASEAN Summit on November 12 in Hanoi.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong at the event (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
