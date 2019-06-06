Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)

– Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has said the preparations and organisation of Party congresses at all levels is one of the key tasks of the Party committees, organizations and members for the 13th National Party Congress.Accordingly, he gave instructions guiding the work for Party committees and organisations after signing a decision to issue the Political Bureau’s instruction on all-level Party congresses toward the 13th National Party Congress.To ensure the success of Party congresses at all levels, Party committees and organisations must persist the goal and ideology of national independence in association with socialism on the grounds of Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh ideology, the leader said.He stressed the need to step up the Party leadership; heighten responsibility of Party committees, organisations and members;and promote democracy to pool the brainpower of the entire Party, people and army, thus creating solidarity and unity in the Party and consensus in the society.The leader pointed to the respect for the rule of objectivity, the summarisation of realities, theoretical study, and forecasting work in conducting the preparatory work.Party committees and organisations must stringently follow the principle of the Party leading the personnel affairs, make the preparation and organisation of Party congresses part of the implementation of political tasks, and proactively tackle pressing issues that have lasted long, he said.The Party and State leader asked Party committees, organisations and members to raise their sense of responsibility in building political reports and performance revisions of the Party committees, discussing and commenting the Party’s draft documents, and preparing personnel for the next Party committees.To accomplish the above-mentioned workload, the leader also asked Party committees at all levels to hold high their responsibility before the Party and the people so as to fulfil goals set in the 12th National Party Congress Resolution and the resolutions of the Party congresses at all levels in the 2015-2020.-VNA