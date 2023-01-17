Party Central Committee agrees to let Nguyen Xuan Phuc cease holding posts

The 13th Party Central Committee convened a meeting in Hanoi on January 17 to consider and give opinions to the wish to cease holding his positions, to stop working, and to retire by Nguyen Xuan Phuc, member of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee in the 13th tenure, President of Vietnam, and Chairman of the Council of National Defence and Security for the 2021-2026 tenure.