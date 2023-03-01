At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) convened a meeting at its headquarters on March 1 to consider and offer opinions on the personnel work. The Party Central Committee decided as follows:

1. To decide nominating personnel for election to hold the position of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the 2021-2026 tenure.

2. To elect three additional members of the Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee (13th tenure), including Nguyen Manh Hung, head of Region I Department of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission’s Office; Dinh Huu Thanh, member of the standing board of the Quang Binh provincial Party Committee and head of its Inspection Commission; Le Van Thanh, member of the standing board of the Can Tho municipal Party Committee and head of its Inspection Commission./.