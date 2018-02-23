General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong (third from right) and his guests. (Photo: VNA)

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception in Hanoi on February 23 for ambassadors and charges d’affaires of nine ASEAN countries on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet).The ASEAN diplomats congratulated the Vietnamese Party, Government and people on their great socio-economic development and diplomatic achievements in 2017, particularly the successful organisation of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in the central city of Da Nang.They said they believe that under the leadership of the CPV led by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the Vietnamese people will reap greater attainments in 2018 and following years, towards the prosperous development of the country.They also informed the host of the positive development of relations between Vietnam and each ASEAN nation, vowing to do their utmost to consolidate and further enhance the traditional friendship and cooperation with Vietnam in particular and among ASEAN countries in general, contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in Southeast Asia.For his part, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong attributed the achievements Vietnam made in 2017 to the peaceful and stable environment in the region as well as the effective cooperation and assistance of the international community, including ASEAN countries.Applauding this year’s theme of “Resilient and Innovative ASEAN” initiated by Singapore as ASEAN Chair, the Party chief expressed his belief that with the joint efforts of member states, ASEAN will continue to make important progresses, enhance intra-bloc solidarity and cooperation, expand relations with external partners, and foster common development goals.-VNA