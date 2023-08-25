Party chief visits Huu Nghi International Border Gate
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on August 25 visited and planted a tree at the Huu Nghi (Friendship) International Border Gate as part of his working trip to the northern mountainous province of Lang Son.
Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam, Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo, among others, were also present at the event.
Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam, Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo, among others, were also present at the event.
Talking to the Chinese ambassador and representatives of competent forces at the border gate, the Party leader stressed that the name says it all, the Huu Nghi International Border Gate demonstrates the time-honoured friendship between the Vietnamese and Chinese people.
Vietnam always attaches importance and gives the top priority to building and developing its good relations with the Chinese Party, State and people, he said.
Trong lauded efforts by local authorities and competent forces at the border gate in coordinating with China to promote the friendship and cooperation between localities of the two neighbouring countries, including the management and building of a common borderline of peace, cooperation and development.
He asked Lang Son province and the border gate to carry forward the achievements and make more contributions to enhancing cooperation between Vietnam and China in the time ahead.
The border gate’s personnel should maintain their fruitful cooperation with competent forces of Chinese localities to contribute to building the shared borderline of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation and development, the Party chief stressed.
Located on National Highway 1A, the Huu Nghi International Border Gate, which is 17 kilometres from Lang Son city and 171 kilometres from Hanoi, witnessed entry and exist activities between Vietnam and China. It also plays an important role in terms of external affairs, and national defence and security.
Earlier, the Party leader visited and presented gifts to two families of revolution contributors in Lang Son city./.