Politics Danish Crown Prince wraps up successful visit to Vietnam Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth left Ho Chi Minh City on late November 3, wrapping up a successful four-day official visit to Vietnam that demonstrated the two countries’ high-level political commitment to enhancing bilateral ties.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 4 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics 12th working day in fourth sitting of 15th National Assembly The 15th National Assembly began the 12th working day of its fourth sitting on November 3 with group discussions on the draft Land Law (revised) in the morning.