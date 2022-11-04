Party delegation pays working visit to Dominican Republic
A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) paid a working visit to the Dominican Republic from October 31 to November 3 at the invitation of the Caribbean country’s United Left Movement.
The trip followed the delegation’s visit to Cuba to attend the 22nd International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties.
The delegation, led by member of the CPV Central Committee and Vice Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs Tran Quoc Cuong, paid a courtesy call to Dominican President Luis Rodolfo Abinader, met with President of the Senate Eduardo Estrella, and had talks with leaders of the United Left Movement. They also had meetings with leaders of the ruling Modern Revolutionary party, the Dominicans for Change Party, and the Dominican Liberation Party.
Highly valuing the strides in the two countries’ traditional friendship, Cuong expressed his hope that the two sides will enhance cooperation in multiple spheres for the sake of the two peoples and for regional and global peace, stability, cooperation, and development.
Dominican President Luis Rodolfo Abinader and Senate President Eduardo Estrella affirmed that their country attaches importance to and wishes to strengthen ties with Vietnam in all areas, especially those matching the two sides’ strength and demand.
At the talks with the United Left Movement, the two sides informed each other of their respective parties and countries’ situation, while discussing orientations and measures for tightening connections in the time ahead.
Meanwhile, leaders of the Modern Revolutionary Party, the Dominicans for Change party, and the Dominican Liberation Party also spoke highly of the role and stature of Vietnam and the CPV. They highlighted the willingness to establish relations with the CPV.
Cuong thanked the political parties and progressive social movements of the Dominican Republic for their consistent support for Vietnam in the struggle for national liberation in the past, as well as national development and defence at present.
He underlined the wish to expand relations with major political parties of the Dominican Republic to intensify mutual understanding and political trust, thus contributing to the effective and substantive cooperation between the two countries in the coming time.
During the visit, the CPV delegation also visited the Ho Chi Minh Square, the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo, and the headquarters of media group El Caribe in Santo Domingo capital./.