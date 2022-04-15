Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary and head of the Hungarian Civic Alliance ( FIDESZ ) (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a letter of congratulations to Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary and head of the Hungarian Civic Alliance (FIDESZ).

The congratulations were made on the occasion of the FIDESZ winning the National Assembly elections for the 2022-2026 tenure.



Vietnam and Hungary set up their diplomatic relations in 1950./.