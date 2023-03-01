The heads of the Commission for External Relations of the communist parties of Vietnam and Cuba at the online talks (Photo: VNA)

– Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung held an online talk with his Cuban counterpart Emilio Lozada Garcia on February 28.The two officials took the occasion to brief each other on the situations of their respective parties and countries, and compare note on international and regional issues of mutual concern.They reviewed the cooperation between the two commissions in the recent past and discussed the orientations and main focuses in the ties between the two parties and their commissions in 2023.The two sides agreed to continue working closely together in organizing visits by high-level delegations between the two parties and countries, and perform well their advisory roles in the implementation of high-level agreements between the two parties and countries, contributing to strengthening the foundation of the political relationship between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC), and boosting the development of the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.They pledged to coordinate closely to effectively realise the outcomes of the talks between General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and First Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Miguel Díaz-Canel.The two sides also agreed to increase the exchange of information on regional and international situation, support each other in expanding their parties’ relations in Latin America and Asia, and coordinate in multilateral forums of political parties and international conferences.The Cuban Party official stressed that the relations between the CPV and the CPC, and between Cuba and Vietnam are the symbol of the era, and expressed his firm belief that Vietnam will gain even greater achievements in the future.