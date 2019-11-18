Party, State always pay special attention to education: NA Chairwoman
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi KIm Ngan speaks at the ceremony at the National Economics University in Hanoi on November 18 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Persisting the viewpoint that education and training is the top national policy and that the training of high-quality human resources is one of the three breakthroughs, the Party and the State have always paid special attention to the investment in and the promulgation of advocates for the cause.
So said Politburo member, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan at a ceremony at the National Economics University (NEU) in Hanoi on November 18 to mark the Vietnam Teachers’ Day (November 20).
In the context of the building of the intellectual-based economy and actively joining the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the universities in Vietnam have a very important role to play to make practical contributions to the training of the high-quality human resources for the national economy, she added.
The NA leader expressed her belief that the NEU will continue to develop to match its position of a national key university, a leading scientific research establishment in economy and business management.
The university should focus on improving the capacity and skills of its trainees so as to meet the requirement of not only domestic but also international enterprises, and to attract talents to its training and scientific research work, Ngan added./.