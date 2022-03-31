Politics Vietnam, Thailand should work together closely in post-pandemic recovery: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Nikorndej Balankura in Hanoi on March 31, during which he underlined the need for Vietnam and Thailand to work together closely in post-pandemic recovery and socio-economic development, especially in strengthening economic connectivity and maintaining supply chains.

Politics Vietnam launches voluntary midterm report on implementation of UPR third cycle recommendations The Foreign Ministry on March 31 launched Vietnam's voluntary midterm report on the implementation of Universal Periodic Review (UPR) third cycle recommendations and announced the country's candidacy to the UN Human Rights Council in the 2023-2025 tenure.

Politics Vietnam, France step up collaboration in public services, administrative modernisation The Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs and the French Ministry of Public Sector Transformation and the Civil Service on March 31 signed a cooperation agreement in the field of public services and administrative modernisation.

Politics Doctors of Vietnam’s field hospital in South Sudan receive UN delegation Doctors of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 3 in Bentiu, South Sudan, have recently received a United Nations (UN) delegation led by Assistant Secretary-General for Supply Chain Management Christian Saunders.