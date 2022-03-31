Party’s Inspection Commission holds 13th meeting
An overview of the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee held the 13th meeting from March 28-31 to look into wrongdoings related to some ministries and agencies, including the COVID-19 test kit case at Viet A company.
In connection with the Viet A case, the commission concluded that the Party Committees and leaders of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and Ministry of Health (MoH) had shown a lack of responsibility and lax management, resulting in wrongdoings and violations of Party regulations and State laws.
The commission named several officials must bear shared responsibility for those wrongdoings and violations as well as individual responsibility for their mistakes in performing assigned duties and tasks. They included Chu Ngoc Anh, Party Central Committee member, Vice Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee, Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Minister of the MoST; Nguyen Thanh Long, Party Central Committee member, Secretary of the Party Committee and Minister of Health; Pham Cong Tac, member of the Party Committee and Deputy Minister of the MoST; Nguyen Truong Son, member of the Party Committee and Deputy Minister of the MoH.
The responsibility of some units and individuals of the Finance Ministry will continued to be investigated.
The commission also decide on disciplinary measures on a number of officials of the Vietnam Military Medical University in connection with the Viet A case in implementing the conclusion of the commission’s 12th meeting.
Accordingly, Lieutenant General Nguyen Viet Luong, secretary of the Party Committee and political commissar of the university, along with three other officers, were given a warning. Four were given a reprimand, while two were dispelled from the Party.
The commission asked the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to consider disciplinary measures on the standing board of the university’s Party Committee in the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures, along with the university’s Director Lieutenant General Do Quyet, who is also vice secretary of the university’s Party Committee, and Deputy Director Major General Hoang Van Luong, who is a member of the standing board of the university’s Party Committee.
Considering the outcomes of inspections at the Party Committee of the State Securities Commission (SSC) in the 2015-2020 tenure, the commission concluded that the committee had violated the principle of centralized democracy and working regulations, shown lax management and a lack of responsibility resulting in wrongdoings in providing consultations for the building of institutions, policies and in exercising State management of the stock market and securities transactions.
The commission named a number of officials who must bear shared responsibility for the above-mentioned wrongdoings at the Party Committee of the SSC, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the Hanoi Stock Exchange and the Vietnam Securities Depository, as well as individual responsibility for mistakes in performing their duties and tasks. They included Vu Bang, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chairman of the SSC; Tran Van Dung, incumbent Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the SSC; Nguyen Thanh Long, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Hanoi Stock Exchange, former Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and former Vice Chairman of the SSC; Le Hai Tra, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director General of the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange; and Nguyen Son, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Securities Depository.
The commission said those wrongdoings caused serious consequences, negatively affecting the stock market, reducing investors’ trust and the prestige of the Party and the SSC, calling for disciplinary measures.
Besides, the commission also considered and issued disciplinary measures to several units and officials, including the Party Committee and some officials of the anti-smuggling investigation agency under the General Department of Vietnam Customs in the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures, the standing board of the Party Committee of Ha Tinh province in the 2015-2020 tenure, the standing board of the Party Committee of An Giang province, and some officials of Ninh Binh province./.