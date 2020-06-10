Rather than carrying and using cash, patients at Cho Ray Hospital are now using health check-up cards that are integrated with online payment technology.

The associated app and cards are provided free to patients, with the former installed on mobile phones.

Dozens of hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City have now gone cashless, saving both the hospital and the patient time regarding paperwork, check-ups, and payment. It also prevents petty theft in wards.

Cashless payments have become a popular trend and most hospitals plan to introduce them shortly. They also reduced any risk of cross-contamination at hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic./.

VNA