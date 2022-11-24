Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (third from left) and Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) Marcin Czepelak (third from right) on November 24 cut the ribbon to inaugurate the PCA representative office in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) Marcin Czepelak on November 24 cut the ribbon to inaugurate the PCA representative office in Hanoi where the nameplate reads "House of Peace".



Son affirmed that Vietnam highly appreciates the PCA's effective and active contributions to resolving disputes between countries and between nations and organisations, ensuring respect for international law and contributing to the maintenance of international peace and security.



Vietnam's support and assistance for the opening of a PCA office in Hanoi reflect the country’s strong commitment to promoting multilateralism, the United Nations Charter and the principles of international law, he said.



Son expressed his hope that the representative office in Hanoi will facilitate countries, organisations and individuals' access to the PCA's dispute resolving services amid increasing demand.



The minister expected that through the operation of the office, the two sides will strengthen cooperation in training international legal experts, and enhance the capacity of Vietnamese officials, civil servants and lawyers.



For his part, Czepelak said the opening of the office in Hanoi was an important milestone in the cooperation between the two sides, showing that Vietnam is an active and responsible member of the international community and actively promotes respect for international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes.



The representative office in Hanoi is the fifth CPA office established in addition to the headquarters in The Hague, the Netherlands./.