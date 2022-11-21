PM hosts Secretary-General of Permanent Court of Arbitration
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received visiting Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) Marcin Czepelak in Hanoi on November 21.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) Marcin Czepelak (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received visiting Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) Marcin Czepelak in Hanoi on November 21.
Appreciating the PCA's close and active cooperation with Vietnam in the past time, and welcoming its decision to place its representative office in Vietnam, the PM vowed to direct relevant ministries and sectors to provide maximum support and create the best conditions for the operation of the office in line with regulations.
Chinh affirmed that Vietnam is a peace-loving country, a responsible member of the international community, and always upholds multilateralism and the basic principles of international law recognised in the United Nations Charter, including one on the peaceful settlement of international disputes.
Vietnam always upholds the compliance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the PM said, adding that Vietnam highly appreciates the PCA’s role in assisting countries to peacefully resolve international disputes by arbitration.
He said that Vietnam wishes to work closely with the PCA in consultation, experience sharing, and assistance in handling disputes in the process of international integration.
The PM expressed his hope that the PCA office in Hanoi will employ many Vietnamese people, and help improve the international legal qualifications of Vietnamese experts.
For his part, Czepelak highly appreciated Vietnam's strong commitments and role in promoting the compliance with the UN Charter and international law.
With its support to the PCA office, Vietnam continues to demonstrate its commitment, sense of responsibility, and contributions regarding the promotion of international law enforcement, and the settlement of international disputes by peaceful means on the basis of international law, he said.
He affirmed that the PCA will continue to promote cooperation and support Vietnam's priorities, especially in training international legal experts.
He hoped the opening of the office as part of his trip to Vietnam will serve as a bridge for increasing collaboration between the sides./.