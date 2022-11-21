Politics Vietnamese, Thai top legislators meet in Cambodia Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on November 21 had a meeting with President of the Thai National Assembly Chuan Leekpai on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Politics Vietnam attends 11th ICAPP General Assembly A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), headed by Hoang Duy Chinh, member of the Party Central Committee, has attended the 11th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Turkey.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 21 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia reinforce religious cooperation A delegation of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA) led by Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang held talks with a delegation of the Cambodian Ministry of Cults and Religion headed by Minister Chhit Sokhon in Ho Chi Minh City on November 21.