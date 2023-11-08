Politics Vietnam, Belgium bolster collaboration to support AO victims President of the Chamber of Representatives of Belgium Éliane Tillieux hosted a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao and representatives from the Collectif Vietnam Dioxine Association and the Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association (BVFA) in Brussels on November 7.

Politics Ambassador honoured for contributions to Vietnam-Canada relations The Senate of Canada on November 7 held a ceremony to honour Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Vinh Quang, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Politics Deputy FM receives UN Special Rapporteur on right to development Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet has received UN Special Rapporteur on the right to development Surya Deva, who is on a working visit to Vietnam from November 6 to 15.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia foster cooperation in military strategic research Major General Vu Cuong Quyet, head of the Vietnam Institute for Defence Strategy, had a working session with a delegation from the Department of Military Strategic Research under the General Command of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces led by General Meas Vanna in Hanoi on November 7.