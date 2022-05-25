People with disabilities in Long An presented wheelchairs
People with disabilities in the Mekong Delta province of Long An were presented with 204 wheelchairs worth over 1 billion VND (43,100 USD) by the Consulate General of Thailand in Ho Chi Minh City in coordination with 4 Oranges Co. Ltd on May 25.
Nguyen Van Ut, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Long An (VNA) – People with disabilities in the Mekong Delta province of Long An were presented with 204 wheelchairs worth over 1 billion VND (43,100 USD) by the Consulate General of Thailand in Ho Chi Minh City in coordination with 4 Oranges Co. Ltd on May 25.
Over the past time, the company has focused on implementing social security activities to care and support disadvantaged people, including presenting scholarships to outstanding students, and sponsoring heart and eye surgeries with a total of 16.5 billion VND (711,000 USD).
Speaking at the handover ceremony, Nguyen Van Ut, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, thanked the Thai Consulate General and 4 Oranges Co. Ltd for their support, emphasised it was a meaningful gift, contributing to lessening the difficulties faced by people with disabilities and the elderly. He said he hopes that the province will receive further assistance in the future.
On this occasion, Ut granted certificates of merit to one collective and two employees of the company for their contributions to social work in the locality.
There are nearly 35,000 people with disabilities in Long An province./.