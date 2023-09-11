A customer buys petrol at a station in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The retail prices of petrol have been kept unchanged in the latest adjustment on September 11 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.



The ceiling price of E5 RON 92 petrol was kept at 23,471 VND (0.97USD), and that of RON 95 at 24,871 VND per litre.



Meanwhile, the price of 0.05S diesel oil was capped at 23,055 VND per litre, up 410 VND per litre from the previous adjustment, and the ceiling kerosene price, up 374 VND to 23,188 VND per litre.



Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have undergone 26 adjustments, with 15 times up, seven down, and four unchanged./.