Petrol prices unchanged in latest adjustment
Petrol prices were kept unchanged in the latest adjustment made on August 22 by the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance, after five consecutive downward adjustments.
A worker of a Petrolimex gas station refill a car. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Petrol prices were kept unchanged in the latest adjustment made on August 22 by the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance, after five consecutive downward adjustments.
The capped retail price of E5 RON92 bio-fuel stayed at 23,720 VND (1.01 USD) per litre, while that of RON95-III remained at 24,660 VND per litre.
Meanwhile, the price of diesel oil was raised 850 VND to 23,750 VND per litre, and that of kerosene was up by 730 VND to 24,050 VND per litre. The prices of mazut oil stayed unchanged at 16,540 VND per kg.
Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have been adjusted 22 times, with 12 times up and eight times down. The price of RON 95-III petrol has dropped by 8,210 VND cheaper and E5 RON92 by 7,580 VND per litre compared to the end of June. The current petrol prices have returned to the level in late 2021 and January this year./.