Business Bac Ninh IPs lure nearly 60 million USD in investment in July The total newly registered and adjusted investment capital that poured into the northern province of Bac Ninh’s industrial parks (IPs) in July hit 59.96 million USD. Of the sum, 36.41 million USD was foreign direct investment (FDI).

Business HCM City to host Int'l Textile & Garment Industry Exhibition The 20th Vietnam Int'l Textile & Garment Industry Exhibition (VTG 2022) will take place from September 21-24 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, according to organisers.

Business Hanoi’s real estate market sees prospects in coming times: Savills Vietnam The real estate market in Hanoi is gradually recovering and may see a lot of development prospects in the time to come, according to analysts from property consultation company Savills Vietnam.

Business Cargo throughput via seaports sees slight rise in July Cargo throughput via seaports across the country hit 62.9 million tonnes in July this year, up 2% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Maritime Administration.