Petrol prices up over 400 VND in latest adjustment
Retail petrol prices rose by more than 400 VND from 3pm on January 11, the fourth increase in a row, following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
At a Petrolimex filling station (Photo: VNA)
The price of E5 RON92 biofuel increased by 430 VND to a maximum of 15,948 VND (0.69 USD) per litre and RON95-III by 451 VND to no more than 16,930 VND per litre.
Diesel 0.05S and kerosene, meanwhile, now sell at no more than 12,647 VND and 11,558 VND per litre, up 271 VND and 370 VND per litre, respectively.
The price of Mazut 180CST 3.5S remains unchanged at no more than 12,272 VND per kg.
According to the two ministries, the prices of petrol and oil in the global market increased in the past 15 days, hence the upward adjustment.
They review fuel prices every 15 days to ensure domestic prices are in keeping with the global market./.