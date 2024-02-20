Business Export-import turnover reaches 1.41 billion USD during Tet Vietnam’s export-import turnover reached 1.41 billion USD during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday which lasted from February 8 - 14, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Hanoi’s real estate awaits new supply House buyers in the capital can pin hopes on new supply coming from infrastructure development this year, which is expected to push up demand for housing in neighbouring localities with reasonable prices and larger land reserves.

Business Vietnam to become crucial link in global semiconductor value chain: Minister Vietnam will become a reliable partner and a crucial link in the global semiconductor value chain in the foreseeable future, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung told Vietnam News Agency in a recent interview.