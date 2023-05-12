World Thai farmers advised to reduce rice crops due to El Nino impacts Thai farmers have been asked to grow only one rice crop this coming season as rainfall will be below average because of the El Nino weather pattern, said the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR).

World WB helps Cambodia improve solid waste, plastics management The World Bank (WB) has approved 60 million USD in credit for Cambodia to assist the country in improving solid waste and plastics management.

World Laos, China hold joint military drill Laos and China launched a joint military exercise on May 11 at the Kommadam Academy of the Lao People's Armed Forces (LPAF), aiming to strengthen capabilities of the two militaries to combat terrorism, according to China's Xinhua news agency.

World Malaysia’s GDP to grow 5.2% - 5.7% in Q1 Economists expect year-on-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth of Malaysia would be moderate, at between 5.2% - 5.7% in the first quarter of 2023, against 7% in the last quarter of 2022, on the absence of the base effect.