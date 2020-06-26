Philippine forces kill four Abu Sayyaf suspects
At the scene (Photo: Internet)
Hanoi (VNA) - Philippine security forces on June 26 killed four suspected militants with links to the Abu Sayyaf during a pre-dawn raid in Parañaque city of Metro Manila.
According to National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) regional director Major General Debold Sinas, the four suspects died during the raid jointly conducted by elements from the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).
Sinas said the team tried to serve a search warrant at the house of the suspects in Better Living Subdivision at 12:26 a.m. when the suspects engaged law enforcers in a firefight.
The security forces retaliated which eventually led to the killing of the suspects.
The case took place in the context that President Rodrigo Duterte is planning to approve a new law anti-terrorism law./.
