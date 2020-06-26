ASEAN Thai media highlights 36th ASEAN Summit Major newspapers of Thailand published a number of articles on the 36th ASEAN Summit and other activities hosted by Vietnam as ASEAN Chair 2020.

World Singaporean PM calls for greater cooperation among ASEAN members Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has called for greater economic integration and cooperation and unity among ASEAN member nations to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from permanently damaging their economies.

ASEAN PM attaches importance to firms’ recovery in building ASEAN Community The Governments of ASEAN member countries will spare no efforts to help the business community surmount challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic to quickly recover and resume services and production, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on June 26.

ASEAN ASEAN a pioneer in promoting gender equality: delegates The ASEAN Leaders' Special Session on Women’s Empowerment in the Digital Age offered a chance for ASEAN leaders to show their strong commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment in the digital age, delegates said on the sidelines of the event, which took place on June 26 as part of the 36th ASEAN Summit.