World Philippines: At least 11 dead after drinking lambanog At least 11 people died and over 300 were hospitalised after consuming coconut wine or lambanog containing toxic methanol in the Philippines.

World Indonesia’s budget deficit rises in 11 months Indonesia’s budget deficit neared 26.28 billion USD during January - November, or 2.29 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), compared to 1.8 percent of the GDP during the same period last year.

World Malaysia intensifies monitoring of goods prices during Christmas The Malaysian Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has said it will intensify the monitoring of goods prices, especially essential items such as petrol, sugar, wheat flour and cooking oil, during this Christmas season.

World Indonesian President kicks off use of B30 biodiesel Indonesian President Joko Widodo on December 23 kicked off the mandatory use of B30 biodiesel, eight days ahead of January 1, when the policy is scheduled to go into force. ​