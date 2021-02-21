- Five people have died when a six-hour fire destroyed around 300 houses in Manila's Tondo district in the Philippines, the country’s fire-fighting force said on February 21.The fire broke out around midnight on February 19 and was put out in the morning of February 21.The five fatalities are members of a family, including four children aged from three to 12, and their father, according to the source.The blaze also left least five others injured and displaced over 600 families.An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident./.