World Philippine economy to contract 1.9 percent in 2020: WB The Philippine economy is projected to contract 1.9 percent this year due to the economic fallout triggered by natural disasters and COVID-19, the World Bank said in an updated report released on June 9.

World 5.8-magnitude earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted the southern part of Buru island, Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on June 9, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said.