World India aims to boost bilateral cooperation with Myanmar India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation during a meeting in Bangkok on November 3 as part of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Thailand.

World ASEAN, UN leaders emphasise cooperation in solving challenges Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations (UN) underlined the importance of bilateral cooperation in solving global challenges at the 10th ASEAN-UN Summit in Thailand on November 3 within the framework of the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits.

World ASEAN suggested to capitalise on population to boost growth Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has called on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to leverage on its large population base as a more integrated market to achieve greater economic growth.