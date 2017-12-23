Illustrative image (Source: Daily Mail)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippine police said on December 23 that the death toll from tropical storm Tembin has climbed to 133 while scores of people have been missing and more than 50,000 others displaced.



According to Philippine officials, the death toll figure will increase. Rescuers have so far retrieved 36 bodies while search for the missing people is ongoing.



At least 21 flights have been cancelled at the Manila International Airport, mostly domestic trips to the affected regions.



Port authorities said over 6,000 passengers were stranded in various ports across the archipelago nation.



On December 22, typhoon Tembin made landfall in Mindanao island, the second largest of the Philippines, causing flooding and landslides and isolating a secluded village.



It is forecast to lash Palawan island in the western Philippines on December 23 afternoon.



At least 20 typhoons and storms batter the Philippines every year, causing great human and material losses.



Typhoon Haiyan in 2013 claimed 8,000 lives and affectted around 200,000 others.-VNA